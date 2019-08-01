The Catholic Connection Welcomes New Editor

smaiette

By: John Mark Willcox

The Diocese of Shreveport is pleased to welcome Samantha Maiette as the seventh editor of your Catholic Connection. Like so many people from this region, Samantha comes from a military background. As the daughter of Air Force parents she has traveled the world. However, for the past decade, she has resided in Bossier City with a four-year stint in Natchitoches as a student at Northwestern State University. While at Northwestern, Samantha began her writing career as a reporter, and later managing editor, for The Current Sauce, before transitioning into writing and publishing for local news outlets, such as the Natchitoches Parish Journal and the Red River Parish Journal.

In her free time, Samantha enjoys cooking, reading, traveling with her fiancé, interacting with her cat and researching new topics. Samantha brings a lot of skill and clarity to our publication and we certainly welcome her at the helm of our award-winning monthly news magazine for the diocese. Any material you would like considered for an upcoming issue of The Catholic Connection can be forwarded to Samantha at smaiette@dioshpt.org.