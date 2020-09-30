By: Father Mark Watson

The election for President of the United States has begun a vibrant national debate concerning the direction of our country. An aspect of our faith includes being involved in the political process. The Bishops of the United States assist us in this process through publishing, every four years, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship. This resource presents Catholic teaching concerning current political issues. The following article summarizes Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.

THE RIGHT TO LIFE AND THE DIGNITY OF THE HUMAN PERSON

Human life is sacred. Direct attacks on all innocent persons are never morally acceptable. Human life is under direct threat from abortion, euthanasia and the death penalty. The taking of human life through abortion and euthanasia, human cloning and destructive research on human embryos must always be rejected. Threats to innocent life also include torture, the targeting of innocent civilians in war and the treating workers as mere means to an end. While Catholics do not vote based on one issue, we are called to not vote for candidates who support an intrinsic moral evil such as abortion or racism.