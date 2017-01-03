The Heart of Love: Berchmans’ Relic at the Cathedral Ignited Diocese

jrinaudo

by Dr. Cheryl White

For 10 glorious days in December, this area witnessed remarkable demonstrations of the ongoing universality of the rich tradition of relic veneration, when the heart of St. John Berchmans came home to Louisiana, where the miracle needed for his canonization occurred in 1866. There is perhaps nothing in the history of Christianity with so clear a lineage to the primitive Faith than the veneration (honoring) of relics. There is probably no practice within the Faith that so positively affirms our Catholic beliefs than the veneration of relics. This is because at the very core of the Church’s teachings is the Incarnation, which holds that it was an act of God to unite Himself to His creation and therefore imbue all created matter with His presence and grace. Indeed, this is the central revealed Truth of the Church. Therefore, relic veneration is an undisputed and well-documented practice, reaching back across nearly 20 centuries to the Apostolic age.

Sacred Scripture and Sacred Tradition both fully affirm the special honor due to the relics of saints, for by the full holiness still present in their earthly remains, there is a unique conduit to the God who created all. Throughout the pages of Church history are instructions regarding the great honor due the saints, from the testimony of the Fathers and Doctors such as St. Jerome, St. Ambrose and St. Augustine, to the great ecumenical Councils of the Church. Furthermore, the social histories of all of Christendom are replete with moving descriptions of individual and community piety involving relics as a way to express belief in the great Communion of Saints. For the historian, something that emerges from such chronicles with great clarity is that the Christian faithful have always sought tangible and material means of connecting to the Divine grace that flows to us. Proof of the relevance of this even today, the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans hosted thousands of people from around the country, all drawn to the holiness of a young 22 year-old saint known for his great devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Jesuit rule.

Besides participating in veneration, pilgrims had the opportunity to share in special liturgies and hear guest speakers on a variety of related topics designed to stimulate intellectual understanding as well as deepen individual faith. Also in Shreveport for the duration of the relic visit was the chasuble worn by Pope Leo XIII at the canonization of St. John Berchmans in Rome in 1888, as well as the Roman Missal that the pope used on that date for that specific purpose. Both of these special historic artifacts were used in several liturgies, and only further focused the mind and heart on the timelessness of the Church, and the beautiful connection we have to all who have gone before us. In addition, the Jesuits in Belgium have made a permanent gift of the original 18th century heart reliquary to the Cathedral!

The saints are always calling to us on God’s behalf, and that call may come in a whisper or a shout, but there can be no question that the soul responds. Just as Christian pilgrims of the Middle Ages traveled from their towns and villages to nearby places where one might find the relic of a saint, so their modern counterparts came to the Cathedral in Shreveport to venerate the heart of St. John Berchmans. Having his holy heart relic was an opportunity for all in our area to share in the most ancient of Christian practices. In the span of 10 days, pilgrims who came and crossed the threshold of the Cathedral were actually joining with others across the ages, answering the mysterious and persistent tug on all hearts.

Perhaps most importantly of all, when the “Heart of Love” came home to Louisiana, St. John Berchmans reminded us all of the goodness and truth of our central Catholic teaching – that through the mystery of the Incarnation, God is fully with us. St. John’s witness might be one of reverent silence today, but the remarkable events of December provided numerous opportunities to share the deep and storied treasure of our Catholic faith with complete strangers. Scattered among the faithful pilgrims were curiosity-seekers drawn to simply know more, perhaps responding in their own way to a call they have yet to fully perceive. Without speaking words, the heart of St. John Berchmans pulled us all ever closer to the fullness of the Christian life and hope.