History of Pro-Life Ministry in the Diocese of Shreveport

by Susan Flanagan

Faced with the terrible distinction of Shreveport being the abortion capital of Louisiana, people have attempted to help in different ways. As recounted in earlier articles, Flo Alexander and others offered direct help to pregnant women. Rev. Ed Hopkins and members of Alpha Right to Life educated the public with forums, speakers and newspaper articles. There have also been committed individuals through the years who have gone to abortion clinics to pray, protest, sidewalk counsel and participate in Operation Rescue.

If you lived in Shreveport during the late 1980’s and drove past Hope Medical Group on a Saturday, you were bound to see Leslie and Dan Cirulli there. For over five years, every Saturday, rain or shine, they faithfully prayed on the sidewalk and handed out rosaries. Usually their young son Nick was with them, adding to their powerful witness. Nick was their miracle baby –it took five years for them to adopt him. Leslie said, “Praying at the abortion clinic was one of the ways I could thank and honor his birth mother for her incredible sacrifice of giving Nick to us.” Leslie hoped her family’s presence and prayers at the clinic would encourage other pregnant women to consider giving their babies up for adoption rather than aborting them.

Nick Cirulli noticed through his years at the clinic the pain and helplessness men endured with the loss of their babies. As a teenager, Nick spoke powerfully about his observations in the Shreveport-Bossier Pro-Life Oratory Contest.

Similarly, Marilyn Pettiette, Johnnie Crafts and Mary Barbour were regulars, praying every Saturday morning. Fr. Pike Thomas would bring carloads of parishioners from Minden to pray and witness for life, hoping to change hearts of participants and passers-by with their loving and peaceful presence.

In more recent history, Janice and Carlos Gonzalez, Roxie Tabor and the Vita Pro-Life group have prayed at Hope Medical on the first Saturday of every month for years. Camille Brocato has prayed and handed out thousands of hand-made rosaries through the years, while Angela Chagnard, Chris Davis, Catherine Gregorio, Susan Flanagan and others have experienced multiple “saves” of babies through their loving counseling efforts on the sidewalk. Catholics have continuously been in the forefront of attempting to help mothers, babies and even clinic employees, most recently through a peaceful prayer and fasting campaign called 40 Days for Life (see www.40daysforlife.com).

Another effort some locals participated in “back in the day” was Operation Rescue. This was a national organization which started in the mid-1980’s as a peaceful attempt to sit at the doorway and block the entrances to abortion clinics. At the time, blocking clinic entrances was a misdemeanor, but many committed Christians were willing to risk arrest in order to help save lives. An Operation Rescue was staged in Shreveport in November 1989.

Many felt called to participate in this large inter-denominational effort and a number of local Catholics were arrested at Hope Medical while peacefully blocking the clinic entrance. The Shreveport Times gave front page coverage to the story.

Abortion clinics struck back by lobbying Congress and filing lawsuits to end Operation Rescue. Consequently, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (F.A.C.E.) was passed by Congress in 1994 and signed into law. This made blocking clinic entrances a federal crime with stiff penalties and jail time. As a result, Operation Rescue was effectively ended.

There are currently many ways in which we can locally make a difference. Consider getting involved with your parish’s pro-life ministry, or start one if there is not already one in place. The Bishop’s annual Pro-Life Dinner, 40 Days for Life, Mary’s House, the annual March for Life — the list goes on and on of organizations that need your help to be successful! Be inspired by those spotlighted in these articles and add your efforts to theirs.