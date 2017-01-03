The Church Welcomes Five Loyola Students Home to the Faith

jrinaudo

by Lisa Cooper

At Loyola, we celebrate our students for countless reasons. We have students who excel academically, some even making perfect scores on their ACT’s. We have students who serve our community in impactful and sacrificial ways by gathering coats, feeding the hungry and helping the elderly. We have students who inspire others through their willingness to take the lead and through their integrity. One of the most significant occasions when we celebrate our students, though, is when they make life-changing decisions. Recently, five Loyola students made such a decision. They chose to convert to Catholicism. Freshmen Griffen Valiulis, Gray Hodges, Steven Beruvides, Ian McDonald and junior Ryan Lee all received the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation in November.

When asked about the primary influence for their decision to convert, McDonald credits the writings of St. Pius X and podcasts from apologist Tim Staples at Catholic Answers. Beruvides, on the other hand, credits his friend Carlos Gonzalez, who was not only a witness to the faith through his life and in his friendship with Beruvides, but also was able to answer his questions and even help him overcome some obstacles to his faith. “I did have many doubts before coming into the Catholic Church,” Beruvides explains. While taking catechism classes in another faith, he was told that the Catholic Church didn’t ordain women. “I didn’t agree that women shouldn’t be ordained. What I was not told was that there were very good reasons why [the Catholic Church doesn’t ordain women]. Carlos explained everything to me [in a way that I understood].”

Taking the conversion process and the profession of their faith with great seriousness, these students faced obstacles as they grew in the knowledge of the faith and made their way into the Church. “The hardest part of my journey,” says Beruvides, “was giving up the bad things that I was doing.” For McDonald, “admitting that I needed spirituality in my life” was the most difficult challenge.

In addition to the joy of coming into the Church, for one student this journey came with an unexpected special moment as well. When asked about his family’s being supportive of his decision, Beruvides says, “my family has been very supportive of my becoming Catholic. My dad was raised Catholic and reverted back into the Church with me.”

Our Loyola family celebrates these students during such an exciting time. We ask that you join us in offering prayers and support as they continue to be rooted and to grow in our rich and beautiful faith.