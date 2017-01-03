Aging with Joy and Laughter in the New Year

jrinaudo

by Sr. Martinette Rivers, OLS

The New Year is our time to put the treasure of our wisdom at the disposition of everyone. As the New Year surrounds us, we are swept up in the enthusiasm for resolutions to change. This New Year gives us an opportunity to shape our future through aging with grace, more kindness and patience with ourselves and others. No procrastination or putting things off until tomorrow! Act while you can with gratitude.

Blessed are they who have embraced everything about aging, their hearts beat for others, and they are the joy of the soul; they are the “treasured age.”

In my experience at Azalea Estates nursing home, working with agers in their eighties and nineties, I smile at the priceless “joy-spreaders” I meet twice a week. They simply amaze me with all their wisdom, funny antidotes, smiling faces, bringing a favorite book for me to see and I thank God for those little things that come my way. These are the unexpected joys I hope to continue to see as 2017 comes around the bend. Their purpose in life is remarkable.

“For I know the plans I have for you.” (Jeremiah 29:11.) Another year with the Lord and His extraordinary action is taking place in our hearts right now. Joyful humor is a wonder to possess, because the fullness of JOY is to see God’s face in my aging moments.

Everyone wants to be happy and our source of joy must be found in prayer, charity and thanksgiving. This could be the best year we have ever experienced as we spread joy. Our love for others should make us feel happy.

It’s so much fun growing old with someone who laughs with you, and it all helps me to live in my aging body with peace. Let’s share the JOY of the Lord with others.

Can you imagine going through a whole day without smiling or hearing peals of laughter? Jesus too knew happiness. He enjoyed companionship of friends and children. He was happy to perform his first miracle at a wedding party. Jesus’ presence gave joy to others. Life is too short to be any other way, so keeping connected with others is a must for 2017.

Wear those new red tennis shoes and celebrate your life. “You have turned my mourning into dancing …and clothed me with JOY.” (Psalm 30:11.) Laughter can be a powerful antidote to stress as you age. Instead of letting yourself “be grim and bear it” try to “just grin and share it.” Your humor will keep open your lines of communication with others. People may think you ate “sunshine for breakfast” if you keep smiling. This makes us a blessing for others.

During the New Year, let us appreciate our moments of joy and remember what Victor Borge said: “Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.” Be warmed by the smiles of others, count your blessings and thank God for them.

At any age, your attitude, beliefs and values are at the core and essence of your being and define what your heart does as you age. We must prove ourselves worthy of old age. There is a great beauty inside of you to be shared with the world and your aging peers.

“A cheerful heart is a good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” (Proverbs 17:22.) Your humor should be a tool, never a weapon. Laugh with others – not at them. So in the New Year, we have lots to do. Let your laughter spark creativity, but stay sensitive to people’s feelings. Become a joy-spreader and count your blessings. Be thankful for another year to grace the world with your presence. You can make a difference knowing that today we celebrate again God’s great gift of life.

Everyone can tap their well of laughter and playfulness throughout life. It keeps the lines of communication open and improves your sense of humor. Happy 2017 filled with all God’s blessings!