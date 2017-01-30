Fr. Jim Shares Nativity with JGS

jrinaudo

Fr. Jim Moran surprised Mrs. McDuffie’s Kindergarten class on the day of their class Christmas party with a story about “The Newborn King.” Fr. Jim, in his priestly Christmas attire, sat with the children and the parents to share the story of the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ. The children gathered around Fr. Jim to listen, and afterwards had many questions about the birth of Jesus. It was a special blessing that Fr. Jim bestowed on the children, to share his time and knowledge of the Lord and we thank him for sharing his love of Jesus with all of us at Jesus the Good Shepherd School.