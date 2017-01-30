Spelling Bee Winners at St. John Berchmans

Congratulations to all St. John Berchmans School Spelling Bee Finalists! Pictured here are 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners: Reynard Landreneau, Tiffany Siharath and Harrisen Smith. Reynard will go on to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee at Louisiana Tech. The winner of that bee will compete in the National Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

