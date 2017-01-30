Second Collections: Second Collections for February & March

jrinaudo

COLLECTION FOR AID TO THE CHURCH IN CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE

Announcement Dates: February 19 & 26

Collection Date: Ash Wednesday, March 1

The poster for the Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe once again features an image dear to people of every race, language and culture. The sight of a mother sharing a tender moment and nurturing faith in her child resonates at the core of our being. This image brings into sharp focus the call of St. Pope John Paul II, our Pope Emeritus Benedict, XVI, and our current Holy Father Francis to “Restore the Church, Build the Future.” This collection supports the Church in over 20 countries, many of which are still struggling to recover in the aftermath of Soviet rule. Since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in 1991, Central and Eastern European countries have been working to rebuild political structures, social welfare and their economies. The funds collected are used to support seminaries, youth ministry, social service programs, pastoral centers, church construction and renovation, and Catholic communications projects. Please be generous in your sacrificial gift to “Restore the Church, Build the Future” in Central and Eastern Europe. Thank you for participating in this work of mercy.

OPERATION RICE BOWL: A Program of Corporal & Spiritual Mercy

Announcement Dates: February 19th & 26th

Participation Dates: March 1st – April 16th

Operation Rice Bowl is a project of Catholic Relief Services (CRS). This is not the CRS collection which will be taken up on the fourth Sunday of Lent. This is a Lenten devotion of each day intentionally pausing in this season of spiritual renewal to re-connect with our crucified and risen Lord. Catholic Relief Services is our uniquely Catholic local, national and international disaster relief agency. The Rice Bowl program extends from Ash Wednesday to Easter Sunday, each day praying, fasting and offering alms to the Lord for the good of the least of His people. This year’s Rice Bowl program is titled, “A Time to Encounter Lent: Encounter ourselves, Encounter our neighbor, Encounter our God.”

Our daily sacrifice placed in the Rice Bowl during Lent helps us to consciously connect with our God, our neighbor and our very self. Look for the Rice Bowl in our Catholic schools and parishes prior to Ash Wednesday. Enhance your Easter joy; present your CRS Rice Bowl to our Risen Lord on Easter Sunday. Check out the downloadable CRS Bowl Apps on the bottom of the Rice Bowl. Thank you for participating in the program of corporal and spiritual mercy.