Shreveport Mom and Daughter March for Life with Love in D.C.

jrinaudo

by Katie Aranda

Who would have imagined that my daughter and I would be at the March for Life in Washington D.C. this year? Not me!

My best friend from college, who lives four hours from D.C., wrote on her Facebook page the week of the march that she was organizing a group to go to the march. I jokingly wrote on her post that I wanted to go. Then she called and I briefly entertained the idea before thinking of all the reasons I couldn’t go. My husband teasingly said I could go… if I took all four of our kids. As we discussed it further, we decided that it was important for our family to support those who cannot speak for themselves in the largest pro-life march in the country, especially at a time when our country is focused on marches. He had already been to a D.C. March for Life, so he graciously gave his blessing for our six-year-old daughter, Genevieve, and me to go. After quickly arranging childcare and booking flights for a three day trip, we were off on an adventure!

It was an adventure of love…love for your neighbor, the unborn, family, stranger, young and old. Even as we exited the plane in D.C., people immediately wanted to become friends. Genevieve had announced on the plane to anyone who would listen that we were going to the “March for Life.” At the airport one lady from Montana gave me her number just because we would both be at the march. Groups of young people were praying in the stairwells as we walked to our hotel room the night before the march. Despite the gravity of abortion, people at the march were joyful, friendly, and peaceful. The message for life enveloped everyone.

Energizing the crowd, speakers spoke of a “movement of love, not anger. A movement of compassion, not confrontation.”

Vice President Pence emphasized that “life is winning in America” and gave hope to marchers. Genevieve (who thought we were actually going to march like in a band) and I walked with my best friend Lisa, her husband, and their four children. It was frigid, but people smiled and didn’t complain. Genevieve, my Louisiana girl, whispered as we were walking, “Mommy, I don’t want to move to D.C. It’s too far from the equator.” Nonetheless, she marched on.

Strangers handed out snacks to help families with little ones. Songs were sung. Rosaries were prayed. There was no hatred on the streets. I saw people hugging women who held signs proclaiming, “I regret my abortion.” I saw older people, young adults, people with disabilities, Catholics, non-Catholics, large families, small families marching for a worthy cause. There was an atmosphere of love and hope.

Genevieve and I soaked in the experience. We saw signs reminding us of the sacredness of life. Signs speaking of the beauty of adoption reminded me of our own adopted children. We thank God for courageous birthmothers and birthfathers who bless families with an incredible gift. We saw signs reminding us that everyone has value and God loves us all. I was reminded of the girls from Heart of Hope (our local maternity home for young women) who struggle and defy all odds, and of children and adults with disabilities who are loved and love beyond measure. I was reminded of all the orphans who thirst for love. We marched not just for the unborn that day, but for all life. When I asked Genevieve “Why do we march”? Her answer was simple, but true. “Mommy, we march for life.”