3 Minute Lenten Reflections in Diocesan App

by Shelly Bole

Social Media has quickly become a venue for evangelization, catechesis and Bible study. Two years ago the diocese moved into the app world with the CatholicConnections app.

Last year we launched three minute Lenten reflections featuring adults, lay and clergy from all over the diocese. The 3 Minute Reflections will begin on March 1, Ash Wednesday, with a message from Bishop Duca. Each week a new reflection, focusing on the Sunday readings, will be added. In addition there will be weekly tips for encouraging families to experience Lent together.

Our app, also links you to the following:

• Diocesan calendar

• Catholic Connection magazine,

• Audio and/or text of daily readings

• Saint of the day

• The Divine Office

• Catholic News Service

If you have not yet explored CatholicConnections, it can be found in both the Google play and the Apple app stores by searching for “CatholicConnections.” Encourage your friends and family to download the app and begin following the diocesan and universal life of the Church.