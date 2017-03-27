St. Jude Youth Participate in the Pro-Life Movement

March 27, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

St. Jude joined in the fight for life by being present at the March for Life annual rally. Forty young people participating in the march gathered on Saturdays during the 40 Days for Life to pray for the sanctity of all life at the Bossier abortion clinic, and attended the Bishop’s Pro-Life banquet. These are just a few of the ways our young people have chosen to share in the fight for life.

Posted in: Local News

