New Investitures in the Equestrian Order

On February 15, Holy Trinity Catholic Church was the site for an investiture for the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.  In a special ceremony, Jan and Justin Querbes were invested as a Knight and Lady, presided over by Bishop Duca and the leader of the Southeastern Lieutenancy,  Lt. Ray Garrity  and 40 members from the Diocese of Shreveport.

