Tech and St. Thomas Welcomed Sr. Miriam

jrinaudo

Sr. Miriam Mitchell, a religious sister with the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate stationed out of San Antonio, visited with the young women of the Association of Catholic Tech Students (ACTS) on February 24. Sr. Miriam is currently the vocation director for her community. She shared stories about her life, led the group in prayer and reflection, and entertained questions from the group. Sr. Bernie, from Lake Providence, who is from the same community as Sr. Miriam, initiated the visit with ACTS vice president Courtney Smith. Thanks Sr. Bernie! ACTS loves to have visitors. If you, or if someone you know would like to speak with very active Catholic college students, please contact Br. Mike Ward, OFM at 381-251-0793.