Little Flower Visits with Muslim Community

March 27, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

On February 23, Little Flower of Jesus Parish in Monroe visited with the Muslim community of Monroe at the Islamic Center of Northeast Louisiana to offer support and encouragement. It also was a good opportunity to learn more about each other’s faith, make personal friendships and share some good food. There were about 100 participants present along with Imam Mahmoud Khalil and Fr. Adrian Fischer, OFM.

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>