JGS Supports Family

jrinaudo

Jesus the Good Shepherd School students donated money to the Landry Hope Sipes Fund as a community service project to help the Sipes/Riley families during their time of need. Landry Sipes was born prematurely at 29 weeks, weighing only 2 lbs 11oz. Landry’s mother, Marie, passed away unexpectedly days after delivering Landry. The family are school alumni and longtime members of JGS church.