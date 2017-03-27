JGS Supports Family

March 27, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

Jesus the Good Shepherd School students donated money to the Landry Hope Sipes Fund as a community service project to help the Sipes/Riley families during their time of need. Landry Sipes was born prematurely at 29 weeks, weighing only 2 lbs 11oz. Landry’s mother, Marie, passed away unexpectedly days after delivering Landry. The family are school alumni and longtime members of JGS church.

Posted in: Schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>