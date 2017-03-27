St. Joseph Students at Science Fair

jrinaudo

Ten St. Joseph School students competed against over 300 students in the Louisiana Region I Science Fair held at Bossier Parish Community College March 3-4. The team won 3rd place overall, and of the 10 projects entered, four earned awards in their categories:

• Jack Vandenbussche: 1st Place, Energy, Chemical

• Annabelle Jones: 1st Place, Engineering Mechanics

• Genevieve Carmody: 1st Place, Biomedical and Health Science

• Emily Horton: 2nd Place, Embedded Systems

Jack, Annabelle and Genevieve will represent St. Joseph School in the State Science Fair.

Additionally, three students received supplemental awards: Emma Tompkins received Sci-Port’s “Spark of Curiosity” Award and Emily Horton and Annabelle Jones received the Broadcom MASTERS award.