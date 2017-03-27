Flyers Develop Faith Sharing Program

With the addition of the new student-led FAITH ON FIRE organization at Loyola have come some special changes in the school atmosphere.  Along with facilitating events and hosting a dynamic speaker for Catholic School’s Week, FAITH ON FIRE has introduced a unique opportunity for students and teachers to eat lunch and share their faith together. During the Faith Sharing Group sessions, students and teachers watch a short video targeting a specific area of personal growth.  The most recent session featured a video which raised the questions, “What are my gifts, and how can I more freely and effectively use those in God’s plan for me?”  The group then discusses their thoughts on the topic.

