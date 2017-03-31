The Harm of Pornography and Hope Beyond Addiction: Spouses

jrinaudo

Series written by Katie Sciba under guidance of Fr. Sean Kilcawley, STL

This is the third article in a four-piece series on pornography; the first two can be found in the January and March 2017 editions of the Catholic Connection.

Because pornography addiction is more prevalent in men and spouses of addicts are more commonly women, the respective pronouns he and she are used. Regardless, pornography addiction is found in both men and women, and spouses of addicts can be husbands as well as wives.

“Pornography use within marriage severely damages the spouses’ trust and intimacy both because of the pornography use itself and because of the deception and lies usually involved in one spouse hiding […] behavior from the other” (Create in Me a Clean Heart, USCCB).

Wedding vows carry significant implications. The words “I take you as my husband…” and “I take you as my wife…” convey acceptance of the whole person, and the conjugal act is a reiteration of the vows through the body. There is no love without truth, and so there must be truth in the marriage bond.

Pornography is an obvious problem for the addict, yet leaves some spouses struggling to put their finger on why its use causes so much pain. St. Paul says our bodies are not our own, but belong to our spouses. “The wife does not have authority over her own body, but the husband does…likewise also the husband does not have authority over his own body, but the wife does” (1 Cor 7:4). The reason many spouses feel betrayed when they discover their partners’ pornography use is that the addict uses what rightly belongs to their spouse in isolation for personal pleasure or emotional regulation. Masturbation and pornography violate truth in the marriage bond because they withhold sexuality from the spouse. Conjugal love is the most concrete manifestation of the gift of self promised on the wedding day, and any misuse of our sexuality is a violation of the wedding vows.

The rollercoaster of pornography addiction inflicts feelings confusing enough to make a wife feel legitimately crazy. The fantasy involved in pornography leaves a spouse feeling rejected both physically and relationally. There’s often a strong sense of fight or flight, leaving her wondering what she needs to do — whether she and her husband should try counseling or if she should leave altogether.

The hopelessness and helplessness are isolating. It’s common for the wife of a pornography addict to distance herself from her husband or conversely, to experience hyper-bonding – the inclination to cling to him emotionally and physically. She may detach socially because she feels alone in her husband’s addiction or “because her marriage no longer feels safe,” says Dr. Kevin Skinner, Certified Sexual Addiction Therapist. “If the most intimate relationship she has doesn’t feel secure, there’s a resulting general distrust of others.”

The stress can manifest physically and neurologically leading to insomnia, depression, anxiety, and chronic melancholy. “I see a lot of eating disorders among women, or there’s a tendency to become hyper-focused on exercise because they feel the need to compete,” said Dr. Skinner. “There’s an ensuing chronic fatigue because the body is in a state of constant stress…if a wife is in fear of her husband acting out, that she’s not being told the truth, it increases her fight.”

With all of the above occurring within one person, it’s no wonder many spouses of addicts develop Betrayal Trauma or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result.

Betrayal Trauma and PTSD involve recurrent, intrusive thoughts, memories or dreams that won’t go away; avoiding people, situations or locations she previously enjoyed or places that may trigger anxiety; a negative mood and the tendency to be hyper-vigilant of her husband’s behavior.

The pain is real. Coping with a spouse’s addiction to pornography is an emotional and psychological burden that often goes unvalidated because the appropriate role of a spouse is difficult to discern. Questions like “How am I supposed to feel? What do I say? Am I crazy? Am I not enough? Is our whole marriage a lie?” can make balance in her mind and relationship hard to achieve.

“You have to be able to understand what you’re experiencing,” said Dr. Skinner. “If you don’t understand, you can’t recover.”

The healthiest action a wife can take is to seek help. “A pornography addiction is not only ‘his problem.’ Beginning her own healing is a way to further healing in the marriage,” says Fr. Kilcawley, STL, theological advisor for IntegrityRestored.com. As with addicts, seeing a Certified Sexual Addiction Therapist (CSAT), a spiritual director and having communal support is the most effective way to begin and continue recovery. Local CSATs can be found through IITAP.com.

Through recovery, the spouse of a pornography addict will learn to heal within herself and with her husband; and the greatest hope comes in knowing God is present to open the hearts of both husband and wife to restore them to love and peace.

