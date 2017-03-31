Embrace Life and Age with Joy

jrinaudo

by Sr. Martinette Rivers, OLS

We all know that some people enjoy life more than others, but why can’t we all enjoy the journey? Fully alive human beings see a beautiful world and smile as they taste the deliciousness of every moment. Their laughter helps them to be open to the whole human experience, wonder, awe, tenderness and compassion. There’s color and joy in their lives, and the sounds of laughter and celebration. They are fully open to pain and pleasure. They dream, love, hope, cry and laugh. Others ask, “What’s in it for me?” Abraham Lincoln said, “People are about as happy as they decide they want to be.” You get what you put in it.

If you have no joy in your religion, there’s a leak in your Christianity somewhere. My joy and experience of God as a Catholic nun has been deepened as the years pass me by. I like living with people who I can laugh with as I grow older. These good laughs keep me very human. Laughter is so infectious and helps me discover the unknown. Not only do I enhance my life with prayer and laughter, but it reminds me of a Roman candle exploding and bursting with sparkling lights and spreading its light in all directions. Pretty good image don’t you think? It relieves our lives of stressful moments and enriches others so much.

I tend to agree with Frank Loyd Wright, “The longer I live the more beautiful life becomes.” Our aging should motivate the world and those around us because we continually look for the joy that keeps us motivated. Each moment of our day is shaping us for heaven tomorrow.

Pope Francis said, “The joyful heart always grows in freedom.” Keep the channels of your heart open and let it laugh, let it cry. Don’t bottle them up; let them flow freely.

What is it like to wake up each morning thanking God for another day and being filled with joy? Certainly it’s not just about having more fun, but a “turning towards others” and being totally engaged with the world.

“The more we turn towards others, the more joy we experience, and the more joy we experience, the more we can bring joy to others. The goal is not just to create joy for ourselves but, as the Archbishop [Desmond Tutu] poetically phrased it, ‘to be a reservoir of joy, an oasis of peace, a pool of serenity that can ripple out to all those around you,’” The Book of Joy.

Aging is the one thing that happens to everyone. We are here today and gone tomorrow. That does not mean we can’t be fruitful or productive. We are walking on God’s sacred, aging ground. There is nothing we have that He hasn’t given us. We must dazzle the Lord moment after moment by planting spiritual seeds of love, laughter, joy, peace, kindness, gratitude, prayer, helpfulness, service of any kind and positive thinking.

As we age, time flies. Let’s make haste while we have time left! I can almost see God smiling at us as we age day by day.