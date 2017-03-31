A Reflection on the Memory of Father Bernadine Hahn

jrinaudo

by Kathy Lenard

I am blessed to have known Fr. Bernadine Hahn. He instructed and mentored me at a crucial time in my life. We developed a bond, a truly treasured friendship, for which I am forever grateful.

Fr. Bernadine was the priest at Our Lady Help of Christians (OLHC) in Bastrop, LA for more than 20 years. He was the principal at the school, father, teacher, mentor and friend to everyone he met. Fr. Bernadine could always be found helping the less fortunate, trying to make the quality of life better for everyone at the church and school, as well as in the community which surrounded the church and school. I served as President of the PTO and treasurer of the Sisters of the Holy Family under his tenure.

Fr. Bernadine is the reason I became Catholic, and the reason my husband and children became Catholic. He seemed to always be there for his parishioners and students. He would appear around the city of Bastrop, blessing homes, counseling, assisting and enjoying a day fishing. My fondest memory of Fr. Bernadine is of him being adamant about building a new church. He pioneered the construction of the new OLHC church and subsequently the Father Pat Memorial Gymnasium during his tenure in Bastrop. However, his accomplishments were significant in every community he served. He accomplished many good deeds during his time on earth.

When his time ended in Bastrop, he packed his things, and with all of us in his heart, he moved to St. Louis. However, we never lost touch with each other. During the time he was still driving he would visit Bastrop, rekindling friendships and memories of old. Even though his visit was for pleasure, he spent his time blessing homes. He never missed an opportunity to bless a home, item or grave. That’s the type of priest that he was, faithful and faith-filled. “Father B” was a wonderful person who will always have a special place in my heart and those of many individuals in the Bastrop community.

Fr. Bernadine lived to be 101 years old. I had the opportunity to visit him the year he turned 100. My current pastor, Fr. Lijo Thomas, had heard so much about him that he wanted to meet him in person. A group of us visited St. Louis. What a wonderful trip and experience it was to be with Father B again. He said Mass for us and accompanied us to our site-seeing excursions. We had lunch and dinner with him and shared photos of his time in Bastrop.

Fr. Bernadine entered the Franciscan Order in 1936 and was ordained a priest in 1943. He was a Franciscan for 80 years and a priest for 74 years! All of us in Bastrop mourn the loss of Fr. Bernadine Hahn.

Fr. Lijo Thomas, Fr. Al Jost, OFM and Fr. Thomas Elavumkal, CMI presided over a Memorial Mass celebrated for Fr. Bernadine Hahn at St. Joseph Parish, Bastrop on February 15.