Good Friday Way of the Cross

jrinaudo

19th Walk for Justice

by Brian Burgess

As Americans we are called to stand with justice, yet it is not often that we have the opportunity as an individual to make a clear and decisive public statement in support of this essential virtue. This Good Friday, April 14, you have such an opportunity! We invite you to join others throughout Shreveport in proclaiming justice and mercy in a very public forum by a special “Way of the Cross” that seeks to unite the suffering of Christ with the suffering that exists in the world today.

This Good Friday remembrance will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Local social justice and service organizations will offer prayers, hymns and reflections at each of the 14 stations. Participants will walk a little more than a mile through downtown Shreveport while stopping at various sites (stations). This annual devotion focuses on the passion of Christ as reflected in the eyes of those who suffer abandonment, abuse, illness and poverty – those in need we are called to serve.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is the sponsoring group. Those interested in attending this ecumenical service should gather by 9:00 a.m. on Good Friday in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church. The service will last approximately an hour and 40 minutes and ample parking is available at the church.