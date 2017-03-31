A Message from Bishop Duca

jrinaudo

Appeal Sunday occurred on February 26th; and thanks to the generous support of our faithful, we are off to a good start on this yearâ€™s campaign.Â If you have provided your pledge to this yearâ€™s Appeal, you have my sincere appreciation. Thank you and God bless you for your support.

Please know that we still have a long way to go before we reach our pledge goal of $1,500,000.Â The month of April is a critical time each year for our Appeal, as follow-up efforts are taking place in each worship location to secure additional pledges to this combined effort to serve the needs of the people of our diocese.Â Please take some time now to consider your pledge to support our array of Appeal ministries. A pledge card can be found on page 30, and you may use this to facilitate your annual gift to our Appeal.Â Those making pledges this month will receive their first Appeal statement in the month of May.