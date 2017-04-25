Pivotal Prayer Series at Sacred Heart, Shreveport

April 25, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

Fr. John Paul Crispin hosted a six week series from Bishop Robert Barrons “Pivotal Prayer” on St. Francis of Assisi, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Catherine of Siena, Blessed John Henry Newman, G. K. Chesterton and Michelangelo at Sacred Heart Church in Shreveport. The attendance grew with each week as the Good News was being proclaimed!

Posted in: Local News

