Pre-K PSR Class Performs Story of Zacchaeus

April 25, 2017

Julie Byram’s pre-K Parish School of Religion (PSR) class  at St. Paul Parish in Minden performed a play of the Story of Zacchaeus. Every child had at least one line and the major characters had several. The children performed the play with perfection to a packed house.

