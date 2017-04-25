Sunday School Butterfly Release at St. Paschal Parish

April 25, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

At St. Paschal parish in West Monroe’s Sunday school children experienced the releasing of butterflies, which they had watched develop during the past month. Approximately 28 butterflies left their habitats and were set free on the feast of St. Joseph.

