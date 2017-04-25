Second Annual Diocesan Quiz Bowl

April 25, 2017

The Second Annual Diocesan Quiz Bowl was held on March 12.  The questions focused on the biblical books of Genesis and Matthew.  St Paschal’s “Wounded Warriors” Team won 1st place, donating their prize money to “Wounded Warriors.”  St Joseph, Shreveport came in 2nd place and donated their prize money to Mary’s House.  This event is sponsored by the Office of Catechesis.

Local News

