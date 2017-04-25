SJS Visited Louisiana Supreme Court

jrinaudo

St. Joseph School 7th grade students went to New Orleans on March 13 to visit the Louisiana Supreme Court. They were given a tour of the Louisiana Law Museum. Students were also given a tour of the Courthouse and the Law Library. In the library, students saw rare law books, some that dated back to the 1500s. These historical materials were a great introduction to the material they will be learning next year in Louisiana History. Students were greeted by Justice Scott Crichton who answered questions and explained the role of the Louisiana Supreme Court.