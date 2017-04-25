JGS Pre-K Visited St. Joseph Home

jrinaudo

Jesus the Good Shepherd Pre-K visited Christus St. Joseph’s Home for an Easter egg hunt and lunch. St. Joseph’s Home was founded in 1947 and is the only Catholic affiliated nursing home and assisted living facility in northeast Louisiana. The residents of St. Joseph’s prepared candy filled eggs for the Pre-K students to hunt out on the lawn. Students visited with the residents, enjoyed an egg hunt and then were treated to a lunch prepared by St. Joseph’s cafeteria. It was truly a blessing to have the young and old come together on a such a beautiful day.