Loyola’s Boyd State Winner for KOC Catholic Student of the Year

Loyola senior, Lucia Boyd is the state winner for the Knights of Columbus Catholic Student of the Year, one of the highest honors for a Catholic student in Louisiana. The winner, who is awarded a $4,500 scholarship, is chosen from among Catholic students throughout the state who are evaluated according to their church and faith activities, community involvement, athletic participation and social activities both in and out of school. Boyd, who competed in Baton Rouge, says the 8:00 a.m. competition time “made for a long drive after prom, but was worth it.”

Carter and Charlton Boyd, both Loyola graduates, won this prestigious award during their senior years, making Lucia the third among her siblings to merit this recognition.

“This award is important to us, as our Catholic faith is at the heart of our family,” says mom Bernadette Boyd. “I am proud of my children and hope they will continue to serve as role models for others.” Lucia will speak at the Annual State Convention on Saturday, May 6, where the Knights of Columbus will highlight her award and accomplishments.