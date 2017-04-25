SJB Wins at State Olympiad, Again!

jrinaudo

Congratulations to the St. John Berchmans Schools Science Olympiad Team! They placed first in the Science Olympiad State Competition which was held on Saturday, April 8, in Hammond, LA. This is the 9th consecutive year SJB has won at state. The team is comprised of seven 6th graders, seven 7th graders, and one 8th grade student who together compete against teams comprised of mostly 8th grade students. The team will now go on to compete in the Science Olympiad National Tournament which will be held on May 20 in Dayton, OH.