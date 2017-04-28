Deason New Principal at St. John Berchmans Catholic School

jrinaudo

St. John Berchmans Catholic School is excited to announce Jennifer Deason will be the school’s new principal beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

Deason began her career at SJB in 2012 as the school counselor, just one year after being named Middle School Counselor of the Year for the state of Louisiana. While a certified teacher (1-8) and school counselor (K-12), Mrs. Deason went on to obtain her Educational Leadership I certification and was named assistant principal, where she has worked seamlessly with retiring principal Jo Cazes the past five years. She also holds a dual certification as a National Certified Counselor and National Certified School Counselor. Deason is currently on track to receive her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and is in the dissertation phase of her program.

“The past five years working with the faculty, staff and students at St. John Berchmans School have been a wonderful experience,” said Deason. “I love being a part of this school and community and am grateful to continue to work with our excellent staff and teachers to educate our students. I am excited to be stepping into the role of principal, and look forward to leading the school into the future.”

Deason has a passionate commitment to excellence in education. She generates a positive Catholic culture and environment in the school, which supports SJBs mission statement. Deason leads with kindness, patience and an optimistic outlook. She is truly an invaluable asset to SJB!