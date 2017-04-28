May is Older Americans’ Month!

jrinaudo

by Sr. Martinette Rivers, OLS

There is a smile on Gods face and music in His voice as He looks upon all the agers in America who are aging out loud.

President John F. Kennedy began this celebration of older people in 1963 and encouraged us to celebrate the month of May in a very special way. Aging needs not only our loving, personal attention, but listening from the heart to what older adults have to say to everyone.

We are put on earth for a purpose. Cant you see the hand of God in your life? We’ve got a secure future in Gods hands. The patron saint of joy is St. Philip Neri and, like him, we all have to walk across every bridge we meet. Have we crossed the bridge yet? What are you doing on the other side as you age? Let his joy be your gift this month as you smile and help someone.

Henri Nouwen said, “Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.” Our joy must be shared with others.

Don’t allow your wrinkles or graying hair to slow down your gait or rob you of life’s aging joys this month, as we celebrate who we have become. You can still “Go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good news to all creation.” (Mark 16:15).

Our journey of aging is not finished until we finish serving others. Who knows where we are going and exactly what will happen as we age out loud by not allowing stress, loneliness and depression take hold of our lives?

In this life only three things should be uppermost in our minds: faith, hope and love – not age. This month, create a sense of unity among others by inspiring them. Look for others who are showing us what getting older looks like today and listen to the issues they are concerned about. Speak out about important aging issues. We shouldn’t keep silent or disconnect ourselves from others as we age, lest we breed all sorts of maladies of the body, mind and spirit.

For me, aging is a lifetime of fruitfulness, love, graying hair, wrinkles and the joy that is our birthright from God because we belong to Him. He is a God of unlimited abundance and has more than enough for us. Blessed are we who have made good use of our years!

Blessed are the aging hearts who wait patiently for their lives to be increased, theirs is the Kingdom of God.

Time is not our enemy, but our friend. Let us not delay any longer, but age out loud, filling our lives with laughter, friends, family, doing what we want to do, allowing the Spirit to move your heart to do new things.

May your aging out loud be iced with the beauty of your mind, spirit, connectedness, and decorated with happiness, lots of joy, respect, friends, love and laughter. At the end of the month, may you be filled with new attitudes about what it means to be yourself and to age out loud. Thank God for all the tomorrows and live into the future closer to Him.

“We will be remembered forever by the tracks we leave,” is an old Native American saying. Happy Older Americans Month!