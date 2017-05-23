St. Joseph Altar, Mansfield

May 23, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

St. Joseph in Mansfield hosted a St. Joseph Altar on March 19 for both St. Joseph, Mansfield and St. Ann, Stonewall. Both churches contributed to the decorations and food for the event.

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>