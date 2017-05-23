May Crowning in Many

May 23, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

The youth of St. John the Baptist Parish in Many brought flowers for the annual crowning of Mary in May.

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>