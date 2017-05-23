St. Joseph PSR Students Present Rice Bowl

jrinaudo

Fr. Rothell Price, Vicar General and Director of Special Collections, was presented with a check in the amount of $775.11 from the Rice Bowl Lenten donations of the students of the Parish School of Religion of St. Joseph Parish in Shreveport. Teachers, Bonnie Vanni and Suji Sujith, along with students, Joshua and Theresa Sujith made the presentation to Fr. Price for the efforts of Catholic Relief Services.