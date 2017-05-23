Fr. Tim Surprised with Anniversary Gift

The children of St. Joseph Parish in Zwolle and St. Ann Church in Ebarb surprised Fr. Tim Hurd with an engraved bench for his 25th anniversary of priesthood.

