Fr. Gaitley Led Cathedral’s Divine Mercy Retreat

May 23, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

Fr. Michael Gaitley, MIC, and the Marian Missionaries conducted a Divine Mercy Day Retreat on Saturday, April 22, at the Cathedral of  St. John Berchmans for over 200 attendees from throughout the diocese and surrounding areas. Pictured: Fr. Gaitley offers a blessing of the Divine Mercy images for retreatants.

