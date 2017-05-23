Fr. Thang’wa Led Prayer for LA Senate

May 23, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

Fr. Mike Thang’wa gave the opening prayer at the Louisiana Senate on April 25. He was invited by Senator Barrow Peacock, District 37, Shreveport-Bossier. The Senate is opened with prayer each session. He also was given a tour of the Capitol, seeing the view from the top and going to the fourth floor where the governor’s office is and where news conferences are held.

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>