25th Annual Red Mass in Shreveport

May 23, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

Bishop Michael G. Duca presents a check to a member of Holy Angels Residential Facility during the 25th Annual Red Mass at Holy Trinity in downtown Shreveport. The Red Mass honors lawyers, judges and court officials. This year’s honoree was Holy Angels.

