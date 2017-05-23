Our Lady of Fatima Plenary Indulgence

jrinaudo

by Dianne Rachal, Director of Worship

On Saturday, May 13, the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, Pope Francis declared canonized saints, Jacinta and Francesco Marto, two of the three shepherd children to whom Our Lady appeared. A one-year Jubilee began on November 27, 2016, the First Sunday of Advent, and will continue until November 26, 2017. The Apostolic Penitentiary has granted a plenary indulgence for the centennial anniversary of the Fatima apparitions. “The plenary indulgence of the jubilee is granted: to pious faithful who visit with devotion an image of Our Lady of Fatima solemnly displayed for public veneration in any temple, oratory or adequate place, during the days of the anniversary of the apparitions (the 13th of each month, from May to October 2017), and devotedly participate there in any celebration or prayer in honor of the Virgin Mary, pray the Our Father, recite the Symbol of Faith (Creed) and invoke Our Lady of Fatima.”

“To obtain the plenary indulgence, the faithful, truly penitent and animated with charity, must fulfill the following conditions: sacramental confession, Eucharistic communion and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father.”

The parishes in the Diocese of Shreveport with images of Our Lady of Fatima for veneration at the time of this publication are:

• Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, Shreveport

• Mary, Queen of Peace Parish, Bossier City

• St. Jude Parish, Benton

• St. Patrick Parish, Lake Providence

• Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Monroe

O God, who chose the Mother of your Son to be our Mother also,

Grant us that, persevering in penance and prayer

For the salvation of the world,

We may further more effectively each day the reign of Christ.

Who lives and reigns for ever and ever. Amen.