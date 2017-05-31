Thank You for Strong Appeal Performance!

jrinaudo

by John Mark Willcox

The 2017 Annual Diocesan Stewardship Appeal is three quarters of the way home with the following churches achieving pledge goal and locations at or above our overall diocesan percentage of pledge goal (74%) for this year:

Pledge Goal or Higher:

• St. Mary of the Pines – Shreveport

• Mary, Queen of Peace – Bossier City

• St. Ann – Ebarb

• St. Lawrence – Swartz

• St. Margaret – Homer

• St. Terence – Toledo Bend

At or Above Diocesan Percentage of Pledge Goal:

• Cathedral of St. John Berchmans – Shreveport

• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton – Shreveport

• St. Jude – Benton

• Jesus the Good Shepherd – Monroe

• Holy Trinity – Shreveport

• St. Joseph – Zwolle

• St. Joseph – Mansfield

• St. Paschal – West Monroe

• St. John the Baptist – Many

• Sacred Heart – Shreveport

• Sacred Heart – Rayville

• St. Patrick – Lake Providence

• St. Clement – Vivian

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Farmerville

• St. George – Coushatta

• St. Theresa – Delhi

• St. Joseph – Bastrop

• Sacred Heart – Oak Grove

Bishop Duca thanks all our worship locations and the faithful throughout the diocese who have contributed to this year’s Appeal campaign. If you have yet to participate, your help is needed! Our goal is $1.5 million and the Church counts on your support to provide for the people of our diocese. You can participate by using the 2017 Appeal pledge card found on page 30 of this issue. May God bless you for your generosity! •