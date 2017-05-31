New Priest Assignments Across the Diocese

|Priest
|New Assignment
|Effective Date
|Fr. Jerry Daigle
|Pastoral Administrator, St. Clement, Vivian
|June 1, 2017, until a pastor is named
|Fr. Karl Daigle
|Pastor, St. Jude, Benton
|June 1, 2017
|Fr. Mark Franklin
|Pastor, St. Matthew, Monroe
|July 1, 2017
|Fr. Keith Garvin
|Relieved as Pastoral Administrator, St. Matthew, Monroe
(Will continue as pastor of Jesus the Good Shepherd)
|July 1, 2017
|Fr. Charles Glorioso
|Holy Angels Masses
|May 3, 2017
|Fr. Tim Hurd
|Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Shreveport
|September 1, 2017
|Fr. Joseph Kallookalam, CMI
|Pastor, St. Patrick, Lake Providence & Sacred Heart, Oak Grove
|July 1, 2017
|Fr. Matthew Long
|Pastor, St. Joseph, Shreveport
|July 1, 2017
|Fr. Joseph Martina
|Pastor, St. Pius X, Shreveport
|July 1, 2017
|Fr. James McLelland
|Retired
|June 1, 2017
|Fr. Philip Michiels
|Retired
|June 1, 2017
|Fr. James Moran, CO
|St. Joseph, Mansfield & St. Ann, Stonewall
|July 1, 2017
|Fr. Richard Norsworthy
|Pastor, St. Joseph, Zwolle
|July 1, 2017
|Fr. Rothell Price
|Pastoral Administrator, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Shreveport
|June 1 – August 29, 2017
|Fr. Lijo Thomas, CMI
|Pastoral Administrator, Our Lady of Fatima, Monroe
(In addition to current assignment as Pastor, St. Joseph, Bastrop)
|July 1 – October 31, 2017
|Fr. Pike Thomas
|Retired
|June 1, 2017
|Fr. Mark Watson
|Pastor, Christ the King, Bossier City
|July 1, 2017
|Fr. Biju Kurakose, CMI
|To be assigned upon summer arrival
|Fr. Joseph Kuzichalil, CMI
|To be assigned upon summer arrival
|Fr. Paul Thundurparampil, CMI
|To be assigned upon summer arrival
