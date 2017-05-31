New Priest Assignments Across the Diocese

Priest New Assignment Effective Date
Fr. Jerry Daigle Pastoral Administrator, St. Clement, Vivian June 1, 2017, until a pastor is named
Fr. Karl Daigle Pastor, St. Jude, Benton June 1, 2017
Fr. Mark Franklin Pastor, St. Matthew, Monroe July 1, 2017
Fr. Keith Garvin Relieved as Pastoral Administrator, St. Matthew, Monroe
(Will continue as pastor of Jesus the Good Shepherd)		 July 1, 2017
Fr. Charles Glorioso Holy Angels Masses May 3, 2017
Fr. Tim Hurd Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Shreveport September 1, 2017
Fr. Joseph Kallookalam, CMI Pastor, St. Patrick, Lake Providence & Sacred Heart, Oak Grove July 1, 2017
Fr. Matthew Long Pastor, St. Joseph, Shreveport July 1, 2017
Fr. Joseph Martina Pastor, St. Pius X, Shreveport July 1, 2017
Fr. James McLelland Retired June 1, 2017
Fr. Philip Michiels Retired June 1, 2017
Fr. James Moran, CO St. Joseph, Mansfield & St. Ann, Stonewall July 1, 2017
Fr. Richard Norsworthy Pastor, St. Joseph, Zwolle July 1, 2017
Fr. Rothell Price Pastoral Administrator, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Shreveport June 1 – August 29, 2017
Fr. Lijo Thomas, CMI Pastoral Administrator, Our Lady of Fatima, Monroe
(In addition to current assignment as Pastor, St. Joseph, Bastrop)		 July 1 – October 31, 2017
Fr. Pike Thomas Retired June 1, 2017
Fr. Mark Watson Pastor, Christ the King, Bossier City July 1, 2017
Fr. Biju Kurakose, CMI To be assigned upon summer arrival
Fr. Joseph Kuzichalil, CMI To be assigned upon summer arrival
Fr. Paul Thundurparampil, CMI To be assigned upon summer arrival
