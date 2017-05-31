jrinaudo

by Sr. Martinette Rivers, OLS

There is a smile on God’s face and music in His voice as He looks upon all who are aging out loud. Aging needs not only our loving, personal attention, but listening from the heart to what older adults have to say to everyone.

Henri Nouwen said, “Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day.” Our joy must be shared with others.

Don’t allow our wrinkles or graying hair to slow down our gait or rob us of life’s aging joys as we celebrate who we have become. We can still “Go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good news to all creation.” (Mark 16:15).

Our journey of aging is not finished until we finish serving others. Who knows where we are going and exactly what will happen as we age out loud by not allowing stress, loneliness and depression to take hold of our lives?

In this life only three things should be uppermost in our minds: faith, hope and love – not age. This month, create a sense of unity among others by inspiring them. Look for others who are showing us what getting older looks like and listen to the issues they are concerned about. Speak out about important aging issues. We shouldn’t keep silent or disconnect ourselves from others as we age, lest we breed all sorts of maladies of the body, mind and spirit.

For me, aging is a lifetime of fruitfulness, love, graying hair, wrinkles and the joy that is our birthright from God because we belong to Him. He is a God of unlimited abundance and has more than enough for us. Blessed are we who have made good use of our years! Blessed are the aging hearts who wait patiently for their lives to be increased, theirs is the Kingdom of God.

Time is not our enemy, but our friend. Let us not delay any longer, but age out loud, filling our lives with laughter, friends and family and allowing the Spirit to move our hearts to do new things.

May our aging out loud be iced with the beauty of our mind, spirit, connectedness and decorated with happiness, joy, respect, friends, love and laughter. May we be filled with new attitudes about what it means to be ourselves. Thank God for all the tomorrows as we live our future closer to Him. •