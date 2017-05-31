Plans for SVdP Banquet Underway

jrinaudo

by Jim Beadles, Vice President of Diocesan Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Blessings come in many diverse packages. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is no exception. As a mission, more than 275 local Vincentians provide services such as rent and utility assistance, furniture, food and pharmacy services. The entire organization consists of volunteers. There is no paid staff or overhead, and virtually every dollar raised goes to help those in need. In 2016, local Vincentians conducted more than 2,400 in-home visits, and helped more than 12,000 of our neighbors.

All of our resources come from the generosity of the community, and we are grateful for the gifts that sustain our ministry. Our primary fundraiser each year is the St. Vincent de Paul Annual Banquet, which will be held this year on September 12 at the Bossier Civic Center.

To say we were blessed by being a part of the 2016 banquet would be a gross understatement. The theme of last year was based on the song, “Not Too Far From Here.” That song has a strong message that regardless of where you are, you do not have to look very far to find someone waiting for you to be the face of Christ in their life.

We had two incredible speakers: Bishop Lawrence Brandon from Praise Temple, and Dr. Pat Day from First United Methodist And, if that was not enough, the Centenary Choir performed several songs, including the theme song, leaving most of us speechless and inspired.

The success of the 2016 Banquet set the bar high for 2017. We heard from so many people about how much they enjoyed the program, as well as from many who were unable to attend but heard about it, that we decided to present the “Not Too Far From Here…Encore” for the 2017 St. Vincent de Paul Banquet.

This year, we have as speakers Andrew Randall from Abounding Faith Temple, and Dr. Brad Jurkovich from First Bossier. Having speakers from other faiths is important, as we understand that no one faith or group can create the systemic change needed to truly make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

The Centenary Choir will also make a return appearance! Please join us on September 12, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. Tickets will go on sale soon. Look for more information in your bulletins and online at our website www.svdpshreveport.org, or on Facebook at St. Vincent de Paul Shreveport.

On behalf of all Vincentians, I want to thank Bishop Duca for the continued blessing of his support. It is sincerely appreciated. See you in September! •