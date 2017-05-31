Catholic Charities Presents Bingo on the Bayou

jrinaudo

by Lucy Medvec

Catholic Charities’ popular fundraiser, “Bingo on the Bayou,” is returning this year on Saturday, August 19th. After selling out last year’s event, “Bingo on the Bayou” will move to East Ridge Country Club in order to accommodate more people. In addition to seven games of bingo, the fundraiser will include dinner and a silent auction.

Local priests from around the diocese will once again serve as bingo callers for the event with prizes being gift certificates to upscale local restaurants.

All proceeds from “Bingo on the Bayou” will benefit the programs of Catholic Charities of North Louisiana including financial education, emergency assistance, healthy eating classes, parenting programs and assistance for low-income mothers, and immigration services.

Individual tickets are $50 each with table sponsor levels of $750, $1000, and $1500. Dress is casual and the event is open to guests 21 years and older.

If you are interested in serving on the event committee, please contact Lucy Medvec at lmedvec@ccnla.org. For sponsorship information or to order tickets, please contact the Catholic Charities office at 318-865-0200 ext. 101.