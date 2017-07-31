Mondragón and Trombetta Ordinations Bring Joy & Hope to Diocese

jrinaudo

by Jessica Rinaudo, Editor

June was an exciting and encouraging month for the Diocese of Shreveport with two ordinations – one to the priesthood and another to the transitional diaconate.

On June 10, the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans was filled to standing room only as people from across the diocese and travellers from Mexico filled the pews to watch as Fidel Mondragon was ordained to the priesthood. That Mass was said primarily in Spanish, Fr. Fidel’s native tongue. Priests, deacons and laity alike looked on with tears in their eyes as Bishop Duca laid hands on Fidel, and as his brother priests welcomed him with hugs. Following his ordination, Fr. Fidel gave his first blessing to Bishop Duca, and then to his mother.

At the end of Mass, Fr. Fidel stood up and said a few words, first in English, then in Spanish.

“I am very grateful to God for this great gift of the priesthood. Thank you to my mother, present here, my father, who from heaven looks down on me,” said Fr. Fidel. He continued, “The Virgin Mary has always occupied a very important place in my vocation. Today I continue asking her for her blessings and I know she blesses me all the time. Pray for me, sisters and brothers, so that my weaknesses do not obscure the face of Christ in my priestly ministry and pray for me so that I will learn from Jesus to offer my life each day for the beloved people of God.”

As he exited Mass and walked outside the Cathedral doors, his brother priests awaited him and greeted him with loud applause and enthusiastic cheers.

Fr. Fidel Mondragon has been assigned as Parochial Vicar to St. Joseph Parish in Shreveport, where he will serve with Fr. Matthew Long in the parish and get to work with a Catholic school. He is also serving at the Spanish Mass at St. Mary of the Pines Parish in Shreveport on Sundays.

Two weeks later, on June 24, Duane Trombetta took one of his final steps towards becoming a priest when he was ordained to the Transitional Diaconate at Holy Trinity Parish in downtown Shreveport. Holy Trinity is Duane’s home parish and he was embraced with love and offered encouragement by the permanent deacons after Bishop Duca ordained him to the diaconate.

Following his ordination to the diaconate, Deacon Duane Trombetta has been assigned to the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans until October 30, then he will return to seminary to finish out his final classes before being ordained a priest in the summer of 2018.

Even in the wake of several priests retiring, 2017 has given the Diocese of Shreveport two more men dedicated to serving God and His people. Please continue to pray for our seven men in seminary, and consider writing notes of congratulations and thanks to both Fr. Fidel Mondragon and Deacon Duane Trombetta.

Fr. Fidel Mondragon

St. Joseph Parish

204 Patton Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71105

Deacon Duane Trombetta

Cathedral of St. John Berchmans

939 Jordan St.

Shreveport, LA 71101