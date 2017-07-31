Vacation Bible School Gives Back

July 31, 2017   jrinaudo   No comments

During the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans’ Vacation Bible School, children collected items for Catholic Charities’ Gabriel’s Closet, a program that provides resources and education for parents of young children.  In addition to the collection, campers also donated their spare change throughout the week, totaling over $215 for Gabriel’s Closet.

Posted in: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>