Louisiana Catholic Federal Credit Union: And the Two Became One

by Randy Tiller

On March 1, 2016, St. Joseph Broadmoor Federal Credit Union merged with Louisiana Catholic Federal Credit Union. At that time, Louisiana Catholic FCU inherited the members of St. Joseph Broadmoor FCU as well as its assets and liabilities. The merging of these two credit unions could be considered a marriage of two entities with one common goal.

In 1951 Louisiana Catholic FCU (originally St. John’s Parish Federal Credit Union) was chartered to serve the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and in 1953, St. Joseph Broadmoor FCU was chartered to serve St. Joseph Parish. Both credit unions have a long history of providing excellent financial services.

Louisiana Catholic FCU’s field of membership includes all the Catholic churches and schools in the Shreveport and Bossier area, the Diocese of Shreveport and even some churches in Ruston, Zwolle, Minden, Homer and Haynesville, as well as several local businesses. Some of Louisiana Catholic FCU’s services include: loans, mortgages, savings, checking, debit cards, money market accounts, IRA’s, Health Savings Accounts, money orders, safe deposit boxes, mobile banking, online financial services and bill pay.

Because the board of directors and management wanted the members of St. Joseph Broadmoor FCU to feel welcome, safe and comfortable with the merger and wanted to unify the two merging credit unions, Louisiana Catholic FCU adopted St. Joseph Broadmoor FCU’s logo. Also, three of St. Joseph Broadmoor FCU’s board of directors joined the board of Louisiana Catholic FCU.

God continues to bless Louisiana Catholic FCU with growth. A new branch location at 814 Jordan Street was opened in November 2016.

It hopes parishioners and staff of the Catholic churches and faculty, staff and students of the Catholic schools in the field of membership will take advantage of the services offered by Louisiana Catholic FCU. With the merger of the two Catholic credit unions, Louisiana Catholic FCU is presently the only Catholic credit union in the Diocese of Shreveport. They are hoping to expand their field of membership in the near future to potential member parishes, churches and schools throughout the Diocese of Shreveport.

It’s the credit union’s goal to serve its members in a friendly and professional manner and provide financial services that meet their needs. If you’re not yet a member of Louisiana Catholic FCU, you are invited to visit one of the locations and start enjoying the benefits of being a member! •