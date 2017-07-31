Catholic Schools Annual Report

jrinaudo

Click to download the Catholic Schools 2016-17 Annual Report

August, 2017

Dear Friends of Catholic Schools:

The information presented in this report indicates that our schools completed another successful year in providing quality Catholic education throughout our diocese.

As we continue to focus on our core values of Catholic identity, effective leadership, academic quality and sustainable financial viability, we must always give thanks to God for the opportunities He provides us and the blessings we experience every day.

The statistics and data provided in this report clearly indicate that we are a system of schools that, through God’s grace, is moving in the right direction.

I am most grateful to Bishop Michael Duca for his ongoing support and commitment to Catholic education. We are fortunate to have a leader who cares so deeply about young people. I join him in thanking our pastors and the dedicated professionals who work so tirelessly in our schools to make them the quality learning centers that they are.

As this report provides us an opportunity to review and reflect on the previous academic year, it also gives us valuable information to focus on in 2017-2018. I am confident that with the guidance of the Holy Spirit we will build on the success of the past and face our challenges with great energy and enthusiasm.

“Always find your refuge in Jesus,” St. Angela Merici.

Sincerely,

Sr. Carol Shively, OSU

Superintendent of Catholic Schools